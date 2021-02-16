Winter weather leads to low blood supply; donations needed

Versiti has seen a 47 percent decrease in mobile drive collections at business and schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter weather is leading to low supplies and donations of blood and platelets, according to Versiti Blood Centers. The centers had already been facing declines due to remote work and schooling during the pandmic. In the past year, Versiti has seen a 47 percent decrease in mobile drive collections at business and schools.

“The unrelenting winter weather is taking its toll on the blood supply across the Midwest,” said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti.

Platelets – which are used to help cancer patients, trauma survivors and premature babies – are only viable for five to seven days outside the body. That's why there is a constant and ongoing need for donations.

O-negative and O-positive blood donors are most needed now. The universal blood types are used for patients including trauma victims, cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana donor centers include:

Indianapolis: 3450 N. Meridian St.

Fishers: 11005 Allisonville Road

Carmel: 726 Adams St., Suite 150

Greenwood: 8739 U.S. 31 South

Terre Haute: 2021 S. Third St.

Lafayette: 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite D-16