The second giveaway recipient, Jennifer Day, was diagnosed with breast cancer just six weeks ago at the age of 36.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a wig shop in Louisville is giving back. The Wig Shoppe regularly helps women who are going through hair loss of some kind, including cancer patients.

The Wig Shoppe has been doing some giveaways through the month of October. That includes anything that would be most helpful to a woman and her family – a grocery card, an evening of takeout, money for a babysitter, you name it.

The second recipient of the giveaway is Jennifer Day. Day is a 36-year-old mother of two. She’s also a nurse practitioner. Not long ago, she got some news that would change both her and her family’s lives.

“A little over six weeks ago, I had noticed a pain in my breast,” Day said.

That pain was a lump, and Day was diagnosed with breast cancer. She began battling the disease right away, knowing it would be a tough journey.

“The hardest part of my diagnosis was actually knowing that I was going to lose my hair,” Day said.

Day is a redhead, and her hair has always been a part of her identity. Before she lost her hair – she stopped into The Wig Shoppe on Hurstbourne Parkway.

“Our mission here at The Wig Shoppe is really to help women look and feel their best,” owner Kelsey Spaulding said.

It’s a family business, run by Spaulding and her mom. They help women find the perfect wig to give them confidence. Many clients are suffering from hair loss of some kind.

“We've just been so inspired by all of the women that we've been able and blessed to meet throughout the years,” Spaulding said.

This month, the shop is giving back, honoring cancer patients or survivors with gifts to make their lives just a little bit easier.

Before she started losing her hair, Day came in to get a consultation for her wig. She came with friends and family, and they made it an experience to remember.

“[The wig] makes me feel like myself,” Day said. “The color looks as much as it could be to my hair color, everyone was so accommodating and let us be silly and have fun while we were grieving the loss of my hair.”

If you have a woman in your life who is a survivor or battling cancer of any kind and deserves a blessing this month – you can submit a nomination for the giveaway on The Wig Shoppe’s Facebook page.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.