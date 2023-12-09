How opioid settlement money is being put to use in Indiana

So far this year, 399 people have died from opioids in Indiana.

FRANKFORT, Ind. — We're getting a closer look at how millions of dollars are being spent to tackle the opioid epidemic in communities across Indiana and the rest of the country.

13News told you in August that Indiana is about to get $18 million in settlement money from a large nationwide lawsuit against drug manufacturers, retailers and others. That money will be split 50/50 between state and local governments to support drug task forces, treatment hubs, early intervention and crisis support.

At ONE80 Recovery Resources in Frankfort, Operations Director and Lead Therapist Gregory George is looking forward to putting that money to use to help save lives.

“For a small organization like us – this is huge,” George said.

The outpatient and residential recovery program currently has a 16-bed facility and will receive $452,000 in settlement money to double its capacity to 32 beds.

“That means we can reach more people,” George said.

ONE80 Recovery is part of a countywide effort to address the epidemic through awareness, treatment and prevention.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, 29 local recipients across Indiana will use settlement funding to address the state’s opioid problem. Another example is Pathway to Recovery in Indianapolis, which will receive $1 million to build recovery housing for 115 people.