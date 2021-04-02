What is National Wear Red Day? What you need to know

The AHA is encouraging people to show their support for the Go Red For Women movement by wearing red on Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash — Just a reminder that Friday, Feb. 5, is National Wear Red Day!

Go Red for Women is a movement used to highlight the fact that heart disease is still a woman’s number one killer. Despite the devastating toll of COVID-19, heart disease remains the top cause of death in the U.S. and worldwide, the American Heart Association reports.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases -- which includes stroke -- claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age.

Nearly 45 percent of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease, according to the AHA. New data from the AHA suggests Gen Z and Millennial women are less likely to be aware that heart disease is their greatest health threat.

Understanding your family health history, knowing your numbers and making simple lifestyle changes are keys to preventing heart disease and stroke.

You can control some risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity. You can’t control factors such as age, gender and family history.

The five critical health numbers all women should know are:

Total cholesterol HDL cholesterol Blood pressure Blood sugar Body mass index (BMI)

The AHA is encouraging people to show their support for the Go Red For Women movement by wearing red on Friday. A red dress, a red t-shirt, a red dress pin or red lipstick -- it doesn't matter! Any red will do.