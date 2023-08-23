Westfield couple gives back decades after lifesaving heart surgery

An emergency heart surgery at the age of 43 has given Keith Baumgarn an extra 26 years of life and the chance to give back to others.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. — There's a joy that comes with defying the odds and it radiates from Keith and Cathy Baumgarn.

The couple from Westfield is grateful for each day, each walk and more time together.

“I never take anything for granted. I'm truly blessed to still be here, and I never lose sight of that," Keith said. "People need to realize that you never know."

Keith is retired now, but grew up knowing that heart disease ran in his family.

His dad, Earl, died of a massive heart attack at age 46. Later, two brothers, Terry and Larry, and a sister, Karen, died of heart disease.

Keith was 43 when he said he felt particularly sluggish at work. He left at lunch and went straight to urgent care to get checked.

“They said, 'Well, the flu is going around. It's a 24-hour bug, it's school time, so you should be good.' And as I was walking out, something said, 'Go back and have additional tests.' So I went back in, and they ran an additional test. They said, 'Mr. Baumgarn, we're going to transport you by ambulance to the hospital,'” Keith said.

Those tests revealed he had an 80% blockage in four arteries. In surgery two days later, doctors found two more blockages, and everything Keith needed for a repair and to survive surgery was available.

“I think it probably saved us, just the amount of blood that they obviously had to go through, with an eight- to 10-hour surgery. It's amazing,” Keith said.

That was 26 years ago. Keith is now 69 years old.

For the 25th anniversary of his sextuple coronary bypass surgery, Keith and Cathy organized a blood drive with the Red Cross at the Harmony Club House in Westfield.

They collected nearly 25 pints of blood and were so inspired by the impact, they are hosting another drive at Harmon this November.

“It's such an easy thing to do. All you have to do is sign up, show up and roll up your sleeves. It doesn't cost you anything to do it, but that gift is so valuable,” Cathy said.

The gift meant 26 more years to make memories.

“We've raised three kids. We have four grandkids,” Cathy said.

It meant more time to share their story and give back.

“I never take anything for granted. I'm truly blessed to still be here, and I never lose sight of that,” Keith said.

The American Red Cross reports that just 3% of people eligible donate blood yearly.

You can help boost that number by signing up for the WTHR Knock Out the Need blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24.