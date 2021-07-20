West Nile virus detected in Indiana for first time in 2021

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile reported.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health is urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquitos after West Nile was detected in Indiana.

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile reported. The mosquito sample that tested positive is from Vigo County.

"Many of us are looking forward to summer activities that were postponed or canceled last year, but we don’t want anyone to get sick from mosquito bites," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box. "Hoosiers in all parts of the state should take precautions to prevent mosquito bites whenever they are outdoors."

State health officials recommend the following preventive measures:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn, and early morning); Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin; Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas; Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding ground, so residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding grounds:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water; Repair failed septic systems; Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors; Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed; Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains; Frequently replace the water in pet bowls; Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and, Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with predatory fish.

About 80 percent of people infected with West Nile virus will not develop any symptoms at all. For those that do experience symptoms, they include: fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. A severe case can affect the nervous system, which can include inflammation in the brain or the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord. About one in 10 severe cases is fatal.

In 2019 and 2020, Indiana experienced outbreaks of another mosquito-borne disease, eastern equine encephalomyelitis (EEE). Two human cases were confirmed and one was fatal.