West Nile case reported in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — State health officials are urging Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites following the identification of the first West Nile virus disease case of 2023 in a Johnson County resident, as well as multiple detections of West Nile virus in mosquitoes across the state.

No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

To date, 225 mosquito samples taken from 60 counties have tested positive for West Nile virus, the department said.

“The risk of mosquito-borne disease remains through the first hard freeze, so it is important that Hoosiers take precautions against mosquito bites until then,” said State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. “Mosquito season is far from over, and simple prevention steps can help Hoosiers enjoy the outdoors without putting themselves at unnecessary risk."

State health officials recommend the following measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially early morning, late afternoon, and the hours between dusk and dawn)

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home

Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding site, so Hoosiers should take the following steps to eliminate them:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water

Repair failed septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish

West Nile virus can cause West Nile fever, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis, or even death.

Mosquitoes can transmit viruses such as West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis (triple-E) virus, and La Crosse virus.