Wait lists can be long for mental health help

Between a shortage of mental health care providers and many not accepting insurance, accessible mental health care can be hard to come by.

INDIANAPOLIS — Christina Duffy says mental health help for her teenage son Brandon has been hard to reach.

She was referred to a psychiatrist, but put on a wait list. A year later, she's still waiting.

"When I call, they say they're not taking any new patients yet. They're trying to get people off the wait list, but they can't tell me a timeline," she said.

Doctors know it's an issue.

"I think across Indiana … we are seeing long wait lists to get anyone into mental health services," said Dr. Hillary Blake, a child and adolescent psychologist.

Blake said it is due to a shortage of mental health providers — particularly psychiatrists.

"I think another big barrier is quite a few mental health professionals who don't take any insurance, and that is primarily because insurance companies don't reimburse well for mental health," Blake said.

And without insurance, advocates say too many families simply can't afford it.

State leaders say the situation here is improving. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill that allows more people within the medical community to be able to diagnose a mental health problem.

Earlier this year, the Pacers Foundation and Herbert Simon Family Foundation announced a $650,000 donation to Riley Hospital for Children.

The money will support the Indiana Behavioral Health Access Program for Youth (Be Happy), which works to improve access to mental health services for children and adolescents in the state.

The program allows any Indiana health care provider who works with children or teens to call a free phone line during business hours to consult with a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at Riley for assistance and questions.

Later this year, the state will launch 988 — a new crisis line that allows Hoosiers to speak with a trained counselor over the phone.

Duffy called it all a step in the right direction – but a long way to go.

"These children are going to grow up to be adults, and the goal is for them to be functioning parts of society," she said.