East Indianapolis facility focuses on young children who are visually impaired

The Simon & Estelle Knoble Family Resource Center is located in the Line Lofts Apartments on East Washington Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a new place for parents of children who are visually impaired to get some help.

The Simon & Estelle Knoble Family Resource Center held its grand opening Thursday. The facility on the near east side of downtown will focus on families with newborns to 3-year-olds.

The director of the center told 13News she's the mother of a little girl who is visually impaired and she couldn't find a place like this in the city.

"So that was kind of my inspiration to create a space where other families like mine could come and let their guard down and be around other families of kids who are visually impaired," said Meredith Howell.

The center will have resources for parents, as well as programming and therapy. There is also a "toddler town" and sensory room inside.

The center plans to have an outdoor sensory garden and an adaptive background.