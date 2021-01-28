'Bop to the Top' for Riley Children's Foundation goes virtual

Boppers can climb as many stairs as they can during the month, for as many minutes as they can, or have fun with a 5k run/walk option.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 39th annual Bop to the Top for Riley Children's Foundation has gone virtual this year. Because it's not safe to have everyone climbing the stairs of the OneAmerica Tower due to the pandemic, boppers are instead encouraged to participate virtually at a safe time and at any location they choose for the entire month of February.

The Bop to the Top event has traditionally been a 780-step, 500-foot vertical stair climb held at the OneAmerica Tower in Indianapolis. For 2021, boppers can get steps in using step mill machines, stair climbers, Jacob’s Ladder machines, outdoor park stairs, parking garage stairwells or their own indoor staircase.

Registration for either the Bop to the Top event or the 5K can be completed at tuxbro.com. Participants who register by Feb. 21 are guaranteed an event T-shirt.

In addition to participating in Bop to the Top, folks are invited to set up personal or corporate fundraising pages for the Riley Children’s Foundation. The Foundation receives 100 percent of funds raised by individuals.

Checks can also be mailed to: