Stuffed chicken products recalled due to salmonella concerns

The cheese-and-broccoli and chicken cordon bleu products were labeled under different brands and distributed nationally.

MILFORD, Ind. — An Indiana company is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Serenade Foods of Milford, Indiana announced the recall Monday of 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products. A public health alert had been issued about the products on June 2, 2021.

The products affected by the recall include broccoli and cheese and chicken cordon bleu varieties sold under the brand names of Dutch Farms, Milford Valley and Kirkwood. They were produced on Feb. 24-25, 2021.

The specific products subject to recall include:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.

The products have the establishment number "P-2375" inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sent to distributors across the country.

According to the health notice in June, 17 people are believed to have become ill in the salmonella outbreak related to chicken products similar to those in the recall. Eight people had been hospitalized as of June 2. The USDA said Monday they were investigating 28 illnesses in eight states, including Indiana, in connection with the outbreak.

The potential outbreak was discovered when salmonella was detected in unopened packages of frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese found in an ill person's home.

The USDA said even though the breaded, browned products may appear ready to eat, they are still raw and need to be fully cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Salmonella contamination can lead to salmonellosis, which can result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12-72 hours of consuming the contaminated food, the USDA said. The illness usually lasts 4-7 days and often subsides without treatment, however older adults, infants and those with a weakened immune system are more likely to develop severe symptoms.