Two lives, one heart | Georgia mother hears son's heart beating in Indiana man's chest after transplant

LADOGA, Ind. — Jason Summers of Ladoga, Indiana and Leah Ozment of Georgia have a special connection.

Tragedy brought them together.

"On November 17, 2022, my 19-year-old son was in a motorcycle accident," said Ozment.

Her son, Thomas, died four days later.

"When he got his motorcycle, we had the conversation about organ donation. I mean how could I not have that conversation with him," said Ozment.

In April 2021, Summers suffered a heart attack.

"It was three days after we moved into our new house here," said Summers. "The heart attack trashed the left side of my heart."

Summers heart continued to fail as he was monitored over the next year. Ultimately, he needed a heart transplant.

That moment came at the same time as Thomas' crash. Summers received Thomas's heart.

"He is my forever hero. He will always be. Mine and my family's. Forever hero," Summers said.

Summers had been waiting 19 months and 10 days for a new heart.

"You're just so overwhelmed and thankful," Summers said.

As Leah waited to be connected with Jason, she wrote him a letter. She read it again Wednesday while sitting in front of him on his front porch.

"While my soul grieves, the profound loss of Thomas, my soul has also tremendous peace in knowing that Thomas lives on through you," Ozment read.

Reasons why she says organ donation is so important.

"The whole thing for me about organ donation is Thomas' death is not in vain. It's not. Ya know, and it's like I'm holding my breath until I know at least one of the organs worked. Jason is the first person that I've heard from since this happened. It's just such a relief," said Ozment.

Ozment listened to her son's heart once again. This time, giving Summers a hug.

"Twenty years ago, today I gave birth to Thomas. The heart inside Jason was created inside my body, which is just incredible," said Ozment.

"Congratulations. You got a good heart," Ozment told Summers.

"Thank you so much," Summers said.

Ozment replied, "Forever."