Toxic metals in baby food products: Consumer Reports testing

Consumer Reports tested 50 products in 2018 and just re-tested those same products to see if manufacturers made changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Five years ago, Consumer Reports tested 50 baby food products and found concerning levels of heavy metals in most of the products.

Now five years later, CR retested seven baby foods that had concerning levels of heavy metals in their original tests. In three of the products, heavy metal levels declined (Earth's Best Organic Sunny Days Snack Bars Strawberry, Happy Baby Puffs Apple&Broccoli, Happy Baby Puffs Purple Carrot&Blueberry).

But for three others, the levels are still high enough to be concerning (Baby Mum-Mum Banana Rice Rusks, Gerber Chicken&Rice, Gerber Turkey&Rice).

“About two-thirds were found to contain enough inorganic arsenic, lead, and cadmium combined to be associated with potential health risks,” said Kevin Loria, Consumer Reports Health Reporter.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can lead to a higher risk of a variety of health problems, including lower IQ, and behavioral issues, which have been linked to ADHD and autism, increased cancer risk, and other issues in young children.

Most of the products came from the two biggest U.S. baby food manufacturers, Beech-Nut and Gerber. Other brands were Baby Mum-Mum, Earth’s Best, Ella’s Kitchen, Happy Baby, Parent’s Choice (Walmart), Plum Organics, and Sprout.

About two-thirds of the products (34) tested contained concerning levels of cadmium, lead, and/or inorganic arsenic; 15 of them would pose a risk to a child who ate one serving or less per day.

“Back in 2018 and in our recent tests, baby snack foods, such as puffs, and products made with sweet potatoes and rice fared the worst. That’s because certain plants, like rice, absorb higher levels of heavy metals than other plants,” said Loria.

Beechnut, Gerber, Earth’s Best, and Happy Family, responded to CR, saying their products were safe and that heavy metals are naturally occurring in the environment in which these foods are grown. The makers of Baby MumMum products did not respond.

CR's experts believe that even at the levels of heavy metals they found, it is important to minimize exposure and protect your family.

“You don’t want to completely eliminate foods like sweet potatoes - because they do have nutritional value. Just remember, variety is key. Make sure your kids eat a wide variety of healthy foods,” said Loria.