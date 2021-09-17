Tippecanoe County mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus

The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in more than 30 Indiana counties this year.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three mosquito groups found in Tippecanoe County have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Indiana State Department of Health notified the Tippecanoe County Health Department of the positive tests in three mosquito groups found in the county on Aug. 18.

The first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2021 was reported Sept. 10 in Lake County. The virus has been detected in mosquitoes in more than 30 Indiana counties this year.

State health officials recommend the following measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning).

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin.

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding site, so residents should take the following steps to eliminate potential breeding sites:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold waste.

Repair failed septic systems.

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls.

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically.

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.