The American Heart Association wants someone in every family to learn Hands On CPR

According to the organization, about 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home.

INDIANAPOLIS — On National Go Red Day, the American Heart Association wants to increase awareness of heart disease and stroke in women.

More than 44% of women 20 and older live with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Women, particularly women of color, struggle to find quality care and representation in research.

Women are less likely to receive bystander CPR and less likely to survive sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital.

This month, AHA is challenging families to have at least one person learn Hands Only CPR.

According to the organization, there are CPR training kiosks available at Indianapolis International Airport. The devices deliver a short video, a practice session and concludes with a 30-second test.

"The public can get trained in Hands-Only CPR in about five minutes while they are traveling,” said Dr. Michelle A. Albert, president of the American Heart Association. “The kiosk has a practice manikin and provides feedback about the depth and rate of compression, as well as proper hand placement – factors that influence the effectiveness of CPR.”

