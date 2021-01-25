Survey finds vaping down among Indiana teens

Female students reported vaping at a higher rate than male students in all grades except 12th.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 29th Indiana Youth Survey found vaping is down among Hoosier teenagers. Still, about a fourth of 12th grade students in Indiana reported using a vaping device the month prior to the survey. That number was lower than 2018 but higher than 2016.

Vaping was the second most common substance used by teens. Female students reported vaping at a higher rate than male students in all grades except 12th.

"The decrease we saw from 2018 may be due to the heightened awareness of the dangers of vaping, which have become clearer after the outbreak of deaths and illnesses reported in the media," said Ruth Gassman, the principal investigator of the study. "Given that vaping devices may contain extremely high levels of nicotine, THC, and/or other chemicals, it is of grave concern that so many Indiana youth continue to use these products."

The survey also found about five percent of 6th grade students reported drinking alcohol in the month prior to the survey. Alcohol use went up to 29 percent for 12th graders and was highest among female students in all grades except 6th grade.

Alcohol and cigarette use has decreased, but 17 percent of 12th graders reported using marijuana in the past month.