Study finds rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in children in past 5 months

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, in the last week weeks, children make up 12-16 percent of newly reported cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newly released data reveals COVID-19 cases among children have risen dramatically over the past five months.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, less than 3 percent of coronavirus cases in April were from kids; however, in the last week weeks, children make up 12-16 percent of newly reported cases.

The good news is kids typically don't get as sick with coronavirus as adults.

In fact, children represent fewer than 2 percent of hospitalizations in the U.S. and less than 1 percent of total deaths.

Experts say pediatric cases surged in the northeast in April, in the south and west in June and in the Midwest in July.