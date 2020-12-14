Days away from vaccine, studies show some health care workers hesitant to receive it

According to the CDC, 37 percent of health care workers are not comfortable receiving the first round of the vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any day now, vaccines will be arriving at five Indiana hospitals and frontline health care workers will be the first ones to receive it.

While most of them are on board, there are some who are hesitant.

According to the CDC, 37 percent of health care workers are not comfortable receiving the first round of the vaccine. The American Nurses Foundation also found similar results with 36 percent of nurses being concerned.

U.S. Health experts say 70 to 80 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity, which is when a population is protected from a virus. But if people don’t get vaccinated, it could take several more months to reach immunity.

On Sunday, the National Institute of Health Director asked people to hit the reset button on what they think of the vaccine and look at the data.

"I think there have been few, if any vaccines, that have ever been subjected to this level of scrutiny. So if you want to look at the facts, I think you should be very reassured,” said Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health.

Lauren Kostiuk also asked you on Twitter if you feel comfortable receiving the vaccine and most of you voted "yes."