Riley Hospital launches campaign to combat depression, anxiety

Depression and other mental health conditions are at an all-time high among kids in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Riley Hospital for Children is launching a campaign to combat mental health conditions, and it's asking for the community's help.

Depression and other mental health conditions are at an all-time high among kids in Indiana. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death in teens, according to Riley.

Dr. Leslie Hulvershorn specializes in behavioral health for Riley Child Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. According to Hulvershorn, the data began to get worse in 2017, especially in girls. Many blame social media.

Families are waiting months for children to see a therapist, if they can get an appointment at all.

Doctors encourage families to be flexible.

"If there's any hunch that something's wrong, follow that up and try to get care, even if it means, 'I can't get in tomorrow. Well, I'm going to get on the waiting list.' Do that...or 'this appointment's a month from now. I'm going to start with my primary care doctor and transition to a psychiatrist,'" Hulvershorn said.

There are also resources in an emergency.

"Calling 211 for resources, 988 of course is a suicide hotline that has trained clinicians and that's always an option for someone who is in crisis and needs support in that moment. So, there are more resources coming online, but the demand is still far outstripping the availability of the resources," Hulvershorn said.

Riley Children's Foundation has launched a fundraising drive to combat this mental health crisis. All month, Meijer and F.C. Tucker will match the first $50,000 in donations.

The money will help Riley Children's Health with early intervention and improving access to outpatient therapy. To learn more or to donate, click here.