Riley Holiday Giving: Addyson is a burst of inspiration

Addyson was born with spina bifida, which led to other serious health complications.

INDIANAPOLIS — Addyson Wooldridge of Lafeyette may only be 10 years old, but already she's a burst of inspiration to other kids.

"I just like giving them advice to be brave and not worry about anything," Addyson said.

Addyson was born with spina bifida, which led to other serious health complications.

She's had seven surgeries at Riley Hospital for Children in the past nine years.

"Without them and without the Child Life area I'm not sure how we would have made it through the last ten years," said Hope Wooldridge, Addyson's mom.

It's the reason why they both help raise money for Riley Children's Foundation.

"Kids are put into positions to where they don't know what's going on and to be able to support them is really huge and to be able to make it less scary for their parents, so their parents can support them. I think is a huge thing," Hope said.

Due to the pandemic, Riley Children's Foundation will hold this year's fundraising luncheon virtually on Nov. 18. It's called the Riley Rally and kicks off the holiday season giving campaign.

Like so many nonprofits, Riley Children's Foundation has seen a decline in donations this year. They need help now more than ever, so they can continue to help others.

Addyson, her brother Leo and her parents have been helping to raise money by getting involved with Riley Dance Marathons across Indiana.

Addyson was among the top 500 fundraisers for the entire statewide program last year.

She's done more than 50 dance marathons.

Her efforts helping the foundation raise money landed her at a Pacers basketball game in February where she met former IU basketball player, now Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller.

Zeller wore a pair of Riley decorated shoes that night.

The Wooldridge family admits living with spina bifida comes with challenges.

"On bad days, what happens on bad days? Where do you end up? Hope asked Addyson.

"Crying," Addyson said.

"Crying because why? You're sick or have to go to the doctor or hospital," said Hope as Addyson nodded her head yes. "Yup we have a lot of anxiety."

"When all of this happens, I'm very anxious. (I get anxiety)," Addyson said.

There was one time when that anxiety and worry went away.

Addyson told us about a time she had to have emergency surgery in the middle of the night at Riley Hospital for Children.

"I told her (mom) no crying. She looked at me and she wasn't crying. She turned around and my dad was balling. And she started crying and I'm like, you've gotta be kidding me," Addyson said.

"It definitely helps her to be a part of this to know that what she's doing is not only helping her but is helping other kids out there too," Hope said.

Addyson hopes she can encourage others to help out a foundation that holds a special place in her heart.

"Donate to kids like me," Addyson said.

Registration is now open for the Riley Rally. It's a free, virtual event where the public can cheer on Riley kids.

It's being held from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18.