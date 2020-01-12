Riley Children’s Foundation hoping for community support on Giving Tuesday

Your donation will make even more of a difference as the Indianapolis Colts are matching the first $150,000 in gifts made through Dec. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Children’s Foundation is hoping to get 300 people to donate this Giving Tuesday.

For every 100 donations before midnight on Giving Tuesday, additional bonus gifts from corporate partners will be unlocked:

100 donations unlocks $5,000 from Faegre Drinker

200 donations unlocks $10,000 from Earthwave Technologies

300 donations unlocks $15,000 from Reagan Outdoor

Your donation will make even more of a difference as the Indianapolis Colts are matching the first $150,000 in gifts made through Dec. 31.

“The team at Riley Hospital for Children has done a Herculean job this year making sure COVID doesn’t stand in the way of providing the very best care to kids,” said Liz Elkas, president and CEO of Riley Children’s Foundation. “We hope the community will come together to ensure Riley has the funds it needs to continue fulfilling its mission – no matter what’s happening in the world. That’s why we’re calling on everyone who cares about Indiana kids to donate this Giving Tuesday.”

Donations help with treatments for everything from cancer to heart disease to asthma. They also fund family support programs and researching promising treatments and cures.