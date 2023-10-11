Red Cross: US blood supply at 'critically low levels'

The organization is asking schools and colleges to bring back blood drives to help boost supplies.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross has issued an urgent request, saying the US blood supply is at "critically low levels."

The organization is asking schools and colleges to bring back blood drives to help boost supplies.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, almost a quarter of U.S. blood donations came from school blood drives. But they dropped during the pandemic, and haven't bounced back.

Donations now are down nearly 25% since August.