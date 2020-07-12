Red Cross urges blood donation during season of giving, even more so during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is asking the community to help give the gift of life this holiday season. The Red Cross says blood donations typically take a hit this time of year.
Because of the pandemic, the organization expects it to be even more challenging this year.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, according to the Red Cross.
Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
They're going to have dozens of blood drives all across central Indiana starting Dec. 16. The blood drive locations are listed below:
- Boone County - Whitestown: Dec. 19: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive
- Delaware County - Muncie: Dec. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA Northwest, 3500 N. Chadam Lane and Dec. 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
- Hamilton County:
- Carmel: Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Clay Terrace, 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd. Suite #130
- Fishers: Dec. 20: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Fishers YMCA, 9012 East 126th Street
- Noblesville: Dec. 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Noblesville Antique Mall, 20 N 9th Street
- Hendricks County
- Avon: Dec. 18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., IU Health West Hospital, 1111 Ronald Regan Pkwy
- Brownsburg: Dec. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive
- Madison County - Anderson: Dec. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive
- Marion County - Indianapolis:
- Dec. 16: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian
- Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian
- Dec. 24: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.
- Dec. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Arthur R. Baxter YMCA, 7900 Shelby Street
- Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd.
- Dec. 30: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 500, 1926 Georgetown Road
- Jan. 4: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jordan YMCA, 8400 Westfield Blvd
- Putnam County - Greencastle: Dec. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Putnam County Public Library, 103 East Poplar Street
- Wayne County - Richmond: Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main Street
- Bartholomew County - Columbus: Dec 30: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Commons, 300 Washington Street
- Greene County - Linton: Jan. 2: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Linton Public Library, 95 SE 1st St
- Johnson County:
- Greenwood: Dec 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Church of Greenwood, 1477 W Main Street
- Trafalgar: Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson County Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street
- Lawrence County - Mitchell: Dec. 17: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 101 Tom Green Drive
- Monroe County - Bloomington:
- Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street
- Dec. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Convention Center, 302 S College Ave
- Dec. 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street
- Dec. 23: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monroe Convention Center, 302 S College Ave
- Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street
- Morgan County - Martinsville: Dec 16: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hoosier Harvest Chuch, 4085 Leonard Rd
You can make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.
Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.