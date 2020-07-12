Red Cross urges blood donation during season of giving, even more so during pandemic

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, according to the Red Cross.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Red Cross is asking the community to help give the gift of life this holiday season. The Red Cross says blood donations typically take a hit this time of year.

Because of the pandemic, the organization expects it to be even more challenging this year.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million blood transfusions will be given in the United States, according to the Red Cross.

Donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.

They're going to have dozens of blood drives all across central Indiana starting Dec. 16. The blood drive locations are listed below:

Boone County - Whitestown: Dec. 19: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6201 Veterans Drive

Delaware County - Muncie: Dec. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA Northwest, 3500 N. Chadam Lane and Dec. 29: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.

Hamilton County: Carmel: Dec. 31: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Clay Terrace, 14550 Clay Terrace Blvd. Suite #130 Fishers: Dec. 20: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Fishers YMCA, 9012 East 126th Street Noblesville: Dec. 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Noblesville Antique Mall, 20 N 9th Street

Hendricks County Avon: Dec. 18: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., IU Health West Hospital, 1111 Ronald Regan Pkwy Brownsburg: Dec. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive

Madison County - Anderson: Dec. 18: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive

Marion County - Indianapolis: Dec. 16: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian Dec. 23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 1510 North Meridian Dec. 24: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd. Dec. 26: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Arthur R. Baxter YMCA, 7900 Shelby Street Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd. Dec. 30: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 500, 1926 Georgetown Road Jan. 4: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jordan YMCA, 8400 Westfield Blvd

Putnam County - Greencastle: Dec. 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Putnam County Public Library, 103 East Poplar Street

Wayne County - Richmond: Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 1425 E. Main Street

Bartholomew County - Columbus: Dec 30: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Commons, 300 Washington Street

Greene County - Linton: Jan. 2: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Linton Public Library, 95 SE 1st St

Johnson County: Greenwood: Dec 22: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Church of Greenwood, 1477 W Main Street Trafalgar: Dec. 29: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Johnson County Public Library, 424 S. Tower Street

Lawrence County - Mitchell: Dec. 17: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 101 Tom Green Drive

Monroe County - Bloomington: Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street Dec. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monroe Convention Center, 302 S College Ave Dec. 23: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street Dec. 23: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Monroe Convention Center, 302 S College Ave Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 North Morton Street

Morgan County - Martinsville: Dec 16: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hoosier Harvest Chuch, 4085 Leonard Rd

You can make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who've recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus.