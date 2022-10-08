'Knock Out The Need' Red Cross blood drive return Aug. 24 & 25

A decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20%.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries. But a decline in donations this summer has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent.

“We strongly encourage people not to wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to decide to donate blood,” said Julie Brady, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross – Indiana Region. “Generous donors are the lifeline to many people who need blood transfusions to live.”

WTHR-TV is a strong partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves.

“WTHR cares about the needs of our community, and we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to address this urgent need for blood donations,” said Michael Brouder, WTHR president and general manager. “We hope our viewing audience joins us on this mission to save lives.”

With such a strong need for donations, the "Knock Out The Need" Blood Drive will take place Aug. 24 and 25.

The drive will go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Connection Pointe Christian Church; 1800 N Green St #8188, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Phoenix Theatre, 705 N Illinois St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Ivy Tech Community College, 200 Daniels Way, Bloomington, IN 47404

Our Lady of Greenwood Church, 335 S. Meridian St, Greenwood, IN 46143

Madison Park Church of God; 6607 Providence Dr, Anderson, IN 46013

First Friends Meeting, 3030 Kessler Blvd. E. Dr., Kokomo, IN 46220