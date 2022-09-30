Plainfield gym raising thousands to support breast cancer patients

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield gym is raising big money to support breast cancer patients this October.
Unbreakable Athletics Academy is hosting its annual workout fundraiser, "Unbreakable Boobs."
Kavita Patel belongs to the gym and is one of the organizers. She works with breast cancer survivors at IU Health and watched her grandmother pass away from breast cancer.
So far, the group has raised $32,000, which is $12,000 more than last year.
"Early detection really helps," Patel said. "In my grandmother's case, I feel like this money that we've raised toward breast cancer is going to help them a lot more because we feel so satisfied and accomplished inside because of the fact that we'll be able to take care of them in a different way. They may never know who we are, and that's totally fine, as long as they get what they need."
The money raised will provide gym bags filled with items that go to patients after they're diagnosed with breast cancer. The funds also provide grocery and ride-share gift cards for treatment and free workout classes.
The workout begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Unbreakable Athletics Academy, which is located at 2198 Reeves Road, Building 2A in Plainfield.
