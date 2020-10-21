Peru High School going to virtual schooling for two weeks due to COVID cases

The closure means all sports, practices and fine arts activities will be suspended until the 14 days is over.

PERU, Indiana — Peru High School students will be moving to virtual learning for two weeks beginning Thursday after an increase in COVID cases. Students will not return to school until Nov. 5.

The district reports five students were positive for COVID-19 and around 100 more were under quarantine due to close contact.

The closure means all sports, practices and fine arts activities will be suspended until the 14 days is over.