Pass the sanitizer: CDC offers tips on how to safely celebrate the holidays

CDC blames small, indoor gatherings for driving the current spike in new coronavirus cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control says the number of new daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. is at its highest since August.

CDC blames small, indoor gatherings for driving the spike.

That's why the CDC is urging people to remain vigilant when it comes to social distancing, masks and hand-washing, especially as the holiday season approaches.

This year, the CDC is recommending smaller and shorter holiday gatherings. In other words, no crowding around the table at Aunt Betty's, loading up at the buffet and giving your grandfather a great big bear hug.

In fact, the agency just updated its online guidance on holiday celebrations, and referred to activities that put people at greater risk of infection and spreading virus.

"Family and friends should consider the number and rate of COVID-19 cases in their community and in the community where they plan to celebrate when considering whether to host or attend a holiday celebration," according to the web site.

CDC also said to be aware of attendees who may not adhere to social distancing, mask wearing and other precautionary measures.

If you're hosting, the CDC recommends arranging chairs and tables for social distancing for those who aren't part of the same household. It says those who don't live together should be six feet apart, which could be tough when it comes to sitting around the dining room table.

What could be easier? Keeping everyone out of the kitchen except those doing the cooking. Also, skip the buffet and passing food around the table. The CDC said it's better to have one person serve everyone.