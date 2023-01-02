Interested in becoming a nurse? Check out this event Wednesday in Indianapolis

The free, open-house event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the main lobby of Ascension St. Vincent, off of 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana needs more nurses, and two organizations have partnered to help fill the need in Hoosier hospitals.

Ascension St. Vincent and Marian University are bringing back the "Come Explore Nursing" event Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free, open-house event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the main lobby of Ascension St. Vincent, off of West 86th Street.

Professionals from both Ascension and Marian will be there to answer any questions about becoming a nurse.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Cindy Adams said this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing a career in nursing.

According to Adams, there are more than 4,300 job openings for nurses in Indiana each year — with that number expected to increase in the coming years.

"There are 7.2 jobs available to nurses in the Indianapolis area in a 60-mile radius for every new graduate we have," Adams said. "We know we need to graduate 1,300 additional nurses over what we've traditionally done every year to get on pace meeting the demand in 2030."

To help fill the need, Marian University works directly with Ascension through its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program, also known as ABSN.

The program is designed to allow students who have a previous bachelor's degree to earn a four-year nursing degree in as little as six months.

"Our academic success coach, her name is Amy, she tells us on orientation day that 'all these people become your best friends.'" said Kaity Kirby, now enrolled in the program with roughly seven months left. "On that day, you're like 'I don't know,' but now I'm like 'yeah.' We are together all the time. They are the people who understand what we are going through and dealing with every day."

Kirby said the program is made up of online lectures partnered with in-person tests and clinicals, which means fewer students in each class and more one-on-one time.

"I think the biggest group I've ever had is nine," Kirby said.

Becoming a nurse, however, isn't Kirby's first gig.

"I was a social worker for 10 years," Kirby said, previously working with people with severe persistent mental illness and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Kirby's career change started in 2019. That's when Kirby said she witnessed the impact of nurses after her father-in-law's liver transplant.

"Yeah, such an impact," Kirby said. "They were who got us through those few weeks on his worst days. The nurses we had there, we continued to talk about a lot, and they just really made an impact. He was in the hospital for three weeks, so we got to know them very well."

Now, Kirby is on the other side of the situation, which she said is motivating.

"That kind of keeps me going every day," Kirby said, who is set to graduate in August into a world that critically needs more nurses.

According to Adams, there are several reasons for the increased need for nurses. For example, she said an aging workforce means there are fewer people to care for the overall aging population. Plus, Adams said nursing schools are restricted in the number of people they can enroll each year.

"We are tearing that down," Adams said, "and we are taking one bite of the elephant at a time. We are looking for people who are passionate about making a difference, and you can do that in nursing every day."

There are approximately 850 current students enrolled at Marian, according to Dean of Leighton School of Nursing Dr. Dorothy Gomez.

Gomez said the university and Ascension have worked together for more than 40 years, but this ABSN program is different.

"Nursing is a great career," Gomez said. "It opens lots of doors."