New IU Health pilot program protects most vulnerable healthcare workers and patients

There are studies currently underway that are looking into the rates of new onset diabetes in COVID-19 patients.

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to blood sugar levels, “any kind of stress or infection will increase the blood glucose levels in people with diabetes but also in some people that do not have diabetes,” Dr. Swapnil Khare, Inpatient Diabetes Director at IU Health Methodist and Associate Professor of Endocrinology at IU, said.

But Khare said, “with COVID-19 the severity is much higher, and we have to take more steps to control” the glucose level.

Among COVID-19 patients “there is a percentage that go on to develop full blown diabetes,” Khare said.

But she stressed that the issues with glucose levels in COVID-19 patients who did not have diabetes previously, appears to resolve once they begin to get better.

Dr. Kare said there are studies currently underway that are looking into the rates of new onset diabetes in COVID-19 patients.

But regardless of whether or not a COVID-19 patient had pre-existing diabetes or not, “people with COVID-19 had much higher blood glucose levels” at degree that Dr. Khare said was incomparable to any other kind of stress or infection.

Sometimes it requires patients to be on a continual insulin drip.

“Up to 50 percent of our patients require insulin the hospital. So, it’s quite a lot of people that have COVID-19 that have high insulin and will require frequent monitoring," Khare said.

IU Health said they have not looked into the numbers regarding which of these patients had pre-existing diabetes. But regardless, the negative impact of high glucose levels on recovery from COVID-19 remains the same.

“People who have diabetes or didn’t have diabetes, the high blood sugars can affect the recovery rate. So, people can have longer hospital stays, longer critical care stays, and (a) longer stays on (the) breathing machine,” Khare said. “And also, sometimes, unfortunately the outcomes can be poor, with some people actually dying because the high blood sugars are not controlled properly.”

COVID-19 impacts blood sugars for a lot of reasons, according to Dr. Khare. And some of the known reasons are COVID-19 “causes something called glucose resistance. That means that you need more than usual level of insulin to control the blood glucose.”

“It can be just because of the inflammation. It can be because of the infection. COVID-19 specifically induces some specifically inflammatory markers, and also some of the drugs that are used to treat COVID-19 can also cause high blood sugar,” Khare said.

Keeping blood sugars levelled requires monitoring.

“Usually (nurses) do the fingerpicks three to four times at day and sometimes even more frequently,” Khare said.

Each one of those times a nurse would be donning full personal protective equipment (PPE) and putting him/herself at risk by interacting with a known COVID-19 positive patient.

COVID-19 is taking its greatest toll on nurses.

So, IU Health decided to look into solution for monitoring glucose levels while minimizing the number of times a nurse would have to go into a patient's room. And they decided to launch a pilot program among inpatients with Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitor which is FDA approved for outpatient use.

“We put a small device it’s called a continuous glucose monitor. It has a small catheter on its underside and its placed on the patient’s body. The catheter goes just under the skin and monitors blood glucose levels all the time and sends it to a device,” Khare said.

With that data, healthcare workers can determine how much insulin is needed.

“Normally they (would have to) make the decision by going into the patient’s room to do a finger prick. And now, they only go in when they have to administer insulin,” Khare said.

Dr. Khare said they launched this program at IU Health Methodist in September and have seen that the device has decreased the number of trips into the patient’s room allowing the hospital to “protect our nursing staff from exposure” and “of course we are able to decrease the amount of PPE” used allowing IU Health Methodist to “conserve our personal protective equipment.”

It’s also helping to keep patients safer.

“Because you are getting continuous data, we have an alarm for low blood sugar. So even before the sugar level is low, we know this will be a problem and we can address I much quicker,” Khare said.