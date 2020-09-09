Drive-thru clinic giving free flu shots to veterans

Veteran Health Indiana is setting up a drive-thru at the Shelbyville VA Clinic.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — There is a new opportunity for veterans to get their flu shot for free this year.

Veteran Health Indiana is setting up a drive-thru at the Shelbyville VA Clinic. All you need to do is bring your VA card and wear a short-sleeved shirt to get the free shot.

The clinic will be held on September 14 and 28, October 26 and November 9 between the hours of 9:30-11:30 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.