Members of governor's Public Health Commission announced

The Indiana Department of Health announced the appointment of 12 members to the governor's Public Health Commission. It will study Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations for improvement. The areas the commission will look at will include structure, funding and operations.

The newly appointed members are:

Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley of Marion

Marion County Health Officer Virginia Caine, MD, of Indianapolis

Mayor Bob Courtney of Madison

Hendricks County Commissioner Dennis Dawes of Brownsburg

Carl Ellison of Indianapolis, president and CEO of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition

Paul Halverson, DrPH, FACHE, of Indianapolis, founding dean of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

Kim Irwin of Indianapolis, administrator of the Indiana Public Health Association

Hannah Maxey, PhD, MPH, RDH, of Fishers, director of the Bowen Center for Health Workforce Research & Policy at the IU School of Medicine

Brian Tabor of Indianapolis, president of the Indiana Hospital Association

Cara Veale, DHS, OTR, FACHE, of Washington, CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association

Allen County Health Department Administrator Mindy Waldron of Fort Wayne

Ripley County Health Officer David Welsh, MD, of Versailles

“We have the talent and brain power on this commission to achieve our vision of every Hoosier having equal access to essential public health services, regardless of where they live,” said Dr. Kris Box, State Health Commissioner. “The work we undertake here will lay the foundation for better health for all Hoosiers and ensure Indiana is well-positioned for the future.”

The commission will look at local health departments around the state and behaviors and circumstances to improve health. That means looking at funding needs, governance of local health departments, counties joining together to boost programs and share resources, workforce shortages, and prevention with things like vaccinations for children.

Those recommendations will then be brought to the state legislature in the hopes of improving health statewide.

The commission will hold its first meeting on Thursday.