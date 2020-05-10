Marion County Public Health Dept. offering flu shot clinics throughout October

Mayor Joe Hogsett and MCPHD Director Dr. Virginia Caine led by example and got flu shots.

INDIANAPOLIS — While COVID-19 has been taking over headlines for months now, local health leaders are reminding Hoosiers not to forget about protecting themselves from the flu.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine led by example Monday morning as they got their flu shots. It's part of the "Sleeve Up Indy" campaign to help boost flu vaccination rates.

It's step 3 of a three-part plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu in the same season:

Mask Up Lather Up Sleeve Up