Health department, Children's Museum offering low-cost flu shots this October

INDIANAPOLIS — October is here, which means it's time to start scheduling your family's flu shots.

The Marion County Health Department is offering a low-cost vaccination starting Friday. The flu shots are $20 for adults and children ages 2 and up.

Kids under 2 get their shot for free.

Here are the locations where the vaccinations will be offered:

Friday, Oct. 2

Marion County Public Health Department

South District Health Office

7551 S. Shelby Street

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Old Bethel Church

7995 E. 21st Street

9 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Oct. 18

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

6000 W. 34th Street

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Englewood Christian Church

57 N. Rural Street

4-6 p.m.

On Thursday (Oct. 1), the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is offering free flu shots for the first 500 people in line. The shots will be administered from 4-8 p.m.

You do have to pay a $5 admission to get ino the museum, but children under the age of 2 get in for free. You will also need to buy tickets ahead of time on the museum website.

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone ages 6 months and older, but a third of parents say they may not get the vaccine for their kids this year.