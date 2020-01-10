Health department, Children's Museum offering low-cost flu shots this October

INDIANAPOLIS — October is here, which means it's time to start scheduling your family's flu shots.
The Marion County Health Department is offering a low-cost vaccination starting Friday. The flu shots are $20 for adults and children ages 2 and up.
Kids under 2 get their shot for free.
Here are the locations where the vaccinations will be offered:
Friday, Oct. 2
Marion County Public Health Department
South District Health Office
7551 S. Shelby Street
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Old Bethel Church
7995 E. 21st Street
9 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, Oct. 18
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6000 W. 34th Street
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Englewood Christian Church
57 N. Rural Street
4-6 p.m.
On Thursday (Oct. 1), the Children's Museum of Indianapolis is offering free flu shots for the first 500 people in line. The shots will be administered from 4-8 p.m.
You do have to pay a $5 admission to get ino the museum, but children under the age of 2 get in for free. You will also need to buy tickets ahead of time on the museum website.
The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone ages 6 months and older, but a third of parents say they may not get the vaccine for their kids this year.
Doctors say that's a bad idea, since we're still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and experts aren't sure how COVID-19 and the flu will mix.