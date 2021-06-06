Lung Association stair climb moves to LOS, supports COVID-19 fight

The Indianapolis climb typically takes place in the stairwells of the Salesforce Tower, but was moved to LOS to be held as an outdoor climb for safety.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Lung Association in Indiana is holding its Fight For Air Climb at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time on Sunday, June 6.

Starting at 9 a.m., hundreds of individuals, families, firefighters, first responders and corporate teams from throughout Indiana will climb hundreds of stairs to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease.

The Indianapolis climb typically takes place in the stairwells of the Salesforce Tower, but was moved to LOS to be held as an outdoor climb for the safety of the participants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised at the climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics.

The family of Noblesville's Courtney Cole will also be raising funds for another effort Sunday.

Cole was a local mother of two who passed away at the age of 48 due to lung cancer in 2019.

"Courtney Strong," a team of family and friends, will also participate in the Fight For Air Climb to raise funds that will go toward a goal of $1 million in Cole's memory.

The funds raised will go toward the Courtney Cole Endowed Lung Cancer Research Fund, which already has $600,000 raised toward the $1 million goal.