Lilly trial shows hopeful results of antibody preventing and treating COVID-19

Lilly reports most patients, including those receiving the placebo, demonstrated near complete viral clearance by day 11 of the trial.

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly and Company said phase two of a clinical trial has shown a reduced rate of hospitalization for patients treated with a neutralizing antibody.

The data from the BLAZE-1 clinical trial evaluated LY-CoV555, a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting.

According to Lilly, the antibody is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, which would neutralize the virus, potentially preventing and treating COVID-19.

The trial enrolled mild-to-moderate recently diagnosed COVID-19 patients across four groups receiving different doses (placebo, 700 mg, 2800 mg and 7000 mg).

The data showed 1.7 percent (5/302) of LY-CoV555 patients, pooled across all three dosage groups, were hospitalized as compared to 6 percent (9/150) of placebo patients, which corresponds to a 72 percent risk reduction in the limited population.

Lilly said most of the hospitalizations occurred in patients with underlying risk factors, suggesting a more pronounced treatment effect for patients in these higher-risk groups.

"These interim data from the BLAZE-1 trial suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations," Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, said in a press release. "The results reinforce our conviction that neutralizing antibodies can help in the fight against COVID-19."