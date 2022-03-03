Laughing Matters cancer support fundraiser with comedian Colin Jost is June 4

Funds raised during the event help provide free support services for those impacted by cancer locally and throughout the state of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Colin Jost will headline the 22nd annual comedy fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Indiana.

Laughing Matters will take place Saturday, June 4, at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University campus.

During the event, guests can enjoy a reception with complimentary cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction.

Jost is a head writer for "Saturday Night Live" and has been co-anchor of "Weekend Update" since 2014. He'll be joining the ranks of previous Laughing Matters headliners including Martin Short, Sinbad, Nick Offerman and Whoopi Goldberg.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.cancersupportindy.org, butlerartscenter.org, and ticketmaster.com.