Jeff Foxworthy headlining 2023 Laughing Matters cancer support fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will headline the 2023 Laughing Matters comedy fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Indiana.

Laughing Matters will take place Saturday, June 24 at Clowes Memorial Hall on the Butler University campus.

Funds raised during the event help provide free support services for those impacted by cancer locally and throughout the state of Indiana — including programs of support, education and hope.

He'll be joining the ranks of previous Laughing Matters headliners including Martin Short, Sinbad, Nick Offerman, Whoopi Goldberg and last year's headliner, Colin Jost.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. by clicking here. People will need to use the code: WTHRLM.

Public tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Those tickets can be purchased at www.cancersupportindy.org, butlerartscenter.org, and ticketmaster.com.