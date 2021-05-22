Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccines today at Colts clinic

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 22, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colts hosting another vaccine clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts are partnering with Meijer to host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Those who received their first shot of the Moderna vaccine at the clinic on April 23 and 24 are eligible to receive the second dose today. Meijer will send an automated reminder to patients to check their vaccination card for their second appointment time.

Walk-up appointments for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.

Parking is free in the South Lot, via Capitol Avenue.

For more information, visit Colts.com/vaccine or email clinic@meijer.com.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 589,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 166.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.44 million deaths. More than 1.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

Indiana University to require all students and staff to have COVID-19 vaccine by fall semester

Indiana University will require all students, faculty and staff to have COVID-19 vaccine by fall semester. The university had been considering the requirement for months.

All students, faculty and staff will have to have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by July 1 in order to meet the university's requirement. They will need to be fully vaccinated with at least two weeks after a second dose by Aug. 15 in order to return to campus.

There will be an exemption request process will available by June 15. However, exemptions will be strictly limited to a very narrow set of criteria, including medical exemptions, and documented and significant religious exemptions.

Students, faculty and staff will need to provide their vaccination information by completing a secure form with the dates of their vaccine doses along with a photo or scan of their vaccine documentation, such as a CDC card. Those who have already submitted their vaccine status to the university will not need to resubmit it.

Students who do not receive an exemption and and aren't vaccinated could see their class registration canceled, CrimsonCard access terminated and access to IU systems such as Canvas and email terminated, and they will not be allowed to participate in any on-campus activity.

Faculty and staff who choose not to meet the requirement will no longer be able to be employed by Indiana University. Working remotely and not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is not an option.

These requirements are for all Indiana University campuses.

Mobile vaccination clinic today in Kokomo

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule (all times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Saturday

Howard County

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way Kokomo, IN 46901

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Vaccines offered at Monday cookout

Hendricks Regional Health and community organizations Aspire House and the Near Northwest are hosting a free cookout and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free meal with free vaccines available for people ages 12 and up. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments are not necessary.

The clinic and cookout will take place Monday, May 24, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Aspire House, 1002 Udell Street in Indianapolis.

Indiana Catholics to return to Mass June 11

Indiana's five Catholic bishops announced Friday that they are lifting the church's pandemic dispensation from attending Mass, effective June 11.

Since March 2020, the bishops granted Indiana Catholics a dispensation from their obligation to attend Mass every Sunday and on church holy days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dispensation applied to parishioners of the five Catholic dioceses in the state - Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, Gary, Indianapolis and Lafayette.

The bishops cited vaccine availability and public health guidance in lifting the dispensation.

Parishioners who are sick or at risk of contracting the virus, along with their caregivers, are still not obligated to attend Mass.

Dr. Fauci: Booster COVID vaccines may depend on variants

Dr. Anthony Fauci says vaccinated Americans would “not necessarily” need to get booster shots this fall for further protection from COVID-19.

Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, told CBS “This Morning” on Friday that scientists would be tracking data on the virus and possible variants. He says it was still “possible” an additional shot would be needed later this year to ward off possible infection.

Fauci also urged Americans to continue to follow CDC guidelines. He stressed those who haven't been fully vaccinated still need to wear masks even if they are largely spending time with people who have been inoculated.

Fauci says children who are not vaccinated — including children under 12 who won’t be eligible for vaccines for months — should continue to wear masks indoors. But he says that recommendation could change as the CDC conducts more research and more Americans get shots.