Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Today's vaccine clinics

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, June 10, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule this week:

June 9-12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);

La Porte County:

Pentecostal Temple Church of God and Christ

2722 Wabash St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

June 9, 11 and 12 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Madison County:

Ivy Tech

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

June 10-11 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Kosciusko County:

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St., Warsaw, IN 46580

June 10-11 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

June 11-12 (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.):

Harrison County:

Harrison County Fair

341 S. Capitol Ave., Corydon, IN 47112

Children's Museum of Indianapolis updates mask policy

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis updated its mask policy Wednesday.

The museum will no longer require masks in outdoor spaces, which includes the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Unvaccinated visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear masks while indoors. Vaccinated visitors can choose not to wear a mask, but the museum encourages everyone to wear a mask to set a positive example since children under 12 years old can't be vaccinated yet.

The staff will continue wearing masks while indoors.

The Children’s Museum said it will not ask each person's vaccination status, so it is relying on visitors to make the right decision.

Biden to lay out vax donations, urge world leaders to join

One year ago, the U.S. was the deadliest hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the Group of Seven summit. Now, the U.S. is a model for how to successfully emerge from the global pandemic.

For President Joe Biden, it’s a personal vindication of his pledge to turn around the U.S. virus, but also a global call to action for other nations.

In a speech on the eve of this year's G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, Biden on Thursday will unveil plans for the U.S. to donate 500 million vaccine doses around the globe. And Biden is expected to ask his fellow G-7 leaders to do more as well.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.41 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 598,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 174.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.75 million deaths. More than 2.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.