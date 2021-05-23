Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: New US cases fall to lowest levels in 11 months

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, May 23, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

New US COVID-19 cases fall to lowest levels in 11 months

New coronavirus cases in the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are working and that life may fully return to normal.

As the seven-day average for new cases dropped below 30,000 per day this week, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out cases have not been this low since June 18, 2020. The average number of deaths over the last seven days also dropped to 552 — a rate not seen since July last year. It's a dramatic drop since the pandemic hit a devastating crescendo in January.

Health experts credit an efficient rollout of vaccines for the turnaround. More than 60% of people over 18 have received at least one shot, and almost half are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. But demand for vaccines has dropped across much of the country. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to convince other Americans to sign up for shots, using an upbeat message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.

READ THE FULL STORY: New US COVID-19 cases fall to lowest levels in 11 months

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 589,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 166.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.45 million deaths. More than 1.63 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Vaccines offered at Indianapolis cookout Monday

Hendricks Regional Health and community organizations Aspire House and the Near Northwest are hosting a free cookout and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free meal with free vaccines available for people ages 12 and up. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments are not necessary.