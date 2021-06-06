Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, June 6, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Marion County mask mandate lifts Monday for fully vaccinated people

Beginning Monday, June 7, all Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it.

Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

Capacity restrictions in Marion County will also be loosened on June 7:

Religious services and funerals will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity (currently at 75 percent).

Indoor service in bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent in bars and 75 percent in restaurants).

Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment only. Capacity should still allow for six feet of social distancing.

Indoor sporting venues and other large events will move to 50 percent capacity (currently at 25 percent).

Entertainment and cultural venues will be able to hold up to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent).

Large gatherings will be able to have 500 people (currently at 50 people).

Additional measures set to go into effect Monday, June 7:

Public pools will be open at 100 percent capacity.

Golf courses will be open at 75 percent capacity.

Dance studios and summer camps should take the following steps: Strongly encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated, including staff Continue using masks Continue social distancing Keep campers in assigned groups Meals and snacks should be eaten outdoors, if possible.



Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:00 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 597,300 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 172.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.72 million deaths. More than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

New England's success against COVID-19 could be a model

Massachusetts and the rest of New England — the most heavily vaccinated region in the U.S. — are giving the rest of the country a possible glimpse of the future if more Americans get their shots.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the region have been steadily dropping as more than 60% of residents in all six states have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Deep South states of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, in comparison, are the least vaccinated at around 35%, and new cases relative to the population are generally running higher there than in most of New England. Nationally, about 50% of Americans have received at least one shot.

As of Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that the state had administered 5,255,695 total vaccine shots, with 2,574,136 people now fully vaccinated with either the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of either of the two shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row

Three senators visiting Taiwan say the U.S. will give the self-ruled island 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, part of President Joe Biden’s move to share tens of millions of jabs globally.

Taiwan has complained that China is hindering its efforts to secure vaccines as it battles an outbreak. Taiwan accused China of blocking its efforts to reach a deal with BioNTech to import the Pfizer vaccine.