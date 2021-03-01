Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US virus death toll hits 350,000

Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Indiana and the nation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

US virus death toll hits 350,000

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. passed the threshold early Sunday morning. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected. The U.S. has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticized as being slow and chaotic.

Multiple states have reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina and Arizona. Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they’re being inundated with bodies.

The U.S. by far has reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world, followed by Brazil, which has reported more than 195,000 deaths.

UK's Johnson warns of more lockdown measures as virus soars

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that more onerous lockdown restrictions in England are likely as the country reels from a new variant of the coronavirus that has seen infection rates soar to their highest recorded levels.

The U.K. is in the midst of an acute outbreak, recording more than 50,000 new coronavirus infections a day over the past five days. In an interview on Sunday, Johnson laid out the hope that “tens of millions” of people will have been vaccinated against the virus over the coming three months.

Johnson also said he has “no doubt” that schools are safe, despite growing concerns by teachers' unions.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 20.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 6 a.m. ET Sundat, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 347,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 84.6 million confirmed cases with more than 1.83 million deaths and 47.6 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

New York reports 1 million cases

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state has recorded more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

New York reached that figure as it reported about 15,000 new positive tests on Friday. Experts say the official number of coronavirus cases represents a significant undercount, since many people in the New York City area were infected with the coronavirus last spring when testing was largely unavailable.

New York is the fourth state to report more than 1 million positive COVID-19 tests after California, Texas and Florida.