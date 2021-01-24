Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Indiana reports 94K vaccinated

Sunday's latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana reports 94K vaccinated

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that more than 94,000 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated as of Friday. Nearly 419,000 Indiana residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or just more than 6 percent of the state's population.

COVID-19 variant positives pauses all Michigan athletics

The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, with the school saying it follows the positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.

The 11th-ranked women’s basketball team was set to play at home against Purdue on Sunday. That was one of four athletic events the school had scheduled. The men's team played at Purdue Friday night while the hockey team was also in Indiana, playing two games at Notre Dame.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 417,440 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 98.81 million confirmed cases with more than 2.12 million deaths and 54.52 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.