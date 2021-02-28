Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 552K now fully vaccinated

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, Feb. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State reports 552K now fully vaccinated

The Indiana State Department of Health reported that, as of Saturday, 981,769 Hoosiers have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and 552,241 have been fully vaccinated.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 512,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 113.85 million confirmed cases with more than 2.52 million deaths and more than 64.29 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

All UK children to get free COVID-19 test kits

Britain’s government says families with children in school will be provided with free coronavirus home test kits as part of plans for schools to reopen beginning on March 8.

Free, twice-weekly tests will be provided to children’s households regardless of whether anyone has symptoms, officials said Sunday. The tests will also be offered to adults working with schools, including bus drivers.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said testing family members will provide “another layer of reassurance to parents and education staff that schools are as safe as possible.” Schools in England have been closed except to children of key workers since January.

Britain is also racing ahead with its vaccination program, with almost 20 million in the U.K. who have now had a first jab. Some 2 million people aged 60 to 63 in England will start getting invitations to book their shots beginning on Monday. The government aims to offer a first jab to all adults by the end of July.