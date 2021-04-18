Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 1.55 million fully vaccinated

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, April 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State reports 1.55 million fully vaccinated

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday morning that 25,196 more individuals are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,552,648 people who have received either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of one of the two-dose vaccines.

A total of 3,699,872 total vaccine doses had been administered in Indiana as of Saturday's count.

Walk-ups welcome Sunday at IMS vaccine clinic

The Indiana State Department of Health continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today.

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Enter the Speedway through Gate 2 off 16th Street.

Additional appointments are available at the Speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 566,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 140.7 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 80.2 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Israel lifts public mask mandate, opens schools

Israel has lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions following its mass vaccination drive.

All primary and secondary school grades returned to classrooms on Sunday, and health officials ended a year-long requirement to wear a mask in public spaces. Masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.

Israel has speedily inoculated a majority of its population against the coronavirus in a world-leading vaccination campaign. It has lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions and announced last week that it would be reopening the country to vaccinated foreign tourists starting in May.