Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Protocols for race fans attending Indy 500

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marion County Health Department reminds fans to follow protocols

The Marion County Public Health Department is reminding residents and visitors of health protocols in place for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

They include wearing a mask, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and observing social distancing measures at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are thrilled that we were able to work with the IMS to develop health protocols that allow for fans to be welcomed back to this iconic venue for the 105th Running of the Indy 500,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Health Department. “These protocols are in place to ensure race fans can safely enjoy the race and the weekend’s festivities. We ask residents and visitors to wear a mask, wash their hands, and follow distancing measures at IMS while enjoying the greatest spectacle in racing.”

Mask ambassadors will also be on hand to remind race fans of the importance of masking up.

Hoosiers urged to visit free vaccination clinics

The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging Hoosiers to to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a series of FEMA clinics around the state. Those clinics will run through 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Locations include:

McMillen Park, 3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne

Civil Rights Heritage Center, 1040 W. Washington St., South Bend.

Vaccinations are free at all sites, and no appointment is necessary.

Additional clinics are planned next week in Marion, Muncie, Butler, Shelbyville and Syracuse. To find a location visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.24 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 593,960 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 169.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.52 million deaths. More than 1.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Memorial Day ceremonies canceled at Crown Hill Cemetery

Crown Hill Cemetery is canceling its Memorial Day Ceremonies due to the pandemic. The decision was made in the interest of the safety of visitors and employees.