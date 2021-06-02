Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: NCAA women's tourney in San Antonio

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

The federal executions in Terre Haute at the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, completed in short windows over a few weeks, likely acted as a superspreader event. That's according to records reviewed by The Associated Press.

It was something health experts had warned could happen when the Justice Department insisted on resuming executions during a pandemic. By the end of 2020, 70% of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Traveling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media witnesses, who may have unknowingly infected others when they returned home because they were never told about the spreading cases.

San Antonio area gets entire NCAA women's basketball tourney

The San Antonio region will host the entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The decision matches that of the men’s tournament, which the NCAA said last month will be played in the Indianapolis area.

The women's tournament will still feature 64 teams and will run from March 21 through April 4. The NCAA will use five sites for the opening round, including the University of Texas, which is 80 miles away from San Antonio, as a venue.

The Alamodome will host games for every round as there will be two courts in use at the building. The Sweet 16, Elite Eight and Final Four will be played there as well as the national championship game.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 26.81 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 459,550 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 104.88 million confirmed cases with more than 2.3 million deaths and 58.65 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Justices: California can't enforce indoor church service ban

The Supreme Court is telling California it cannot enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state.

The high court said that for now, California can’t ban indoor worship in areas where virus cases are surging, but it can cap indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity.