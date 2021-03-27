Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Mass vaccine clinics continue today

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, March 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile vaccine clinic continues Saturday on Indy's east side

The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with IU Health to host a mobile vaccine clinic at a church on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday, March 27.

Vaccinations will take place at Eastern Star Church's Care Center from 8 a.m. to noon today at 5719 Massachusetts Avenue.

The vaccine clinic will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Due to high demand, all vaccine slots are already filled for both days.

ISDH will host more mobile vaccine clinics in traditionally underserved communities on yet-to-be-determined dates:

Light of the World Christian Church, New Era Church, Greater Shepherd Baptist Church, Providence AME Church and Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, in partnership with IU Health

The Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis, in partnership with Eli Lilly

Riverside Park, in partnership with Eli Lilly & Flanner House

Mass vaccine clinic at Notre Dame continues Saturday

The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting three mass vaccination clinics to help get as many qualifying Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination clinics will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The third vaccination clinic is taking place at the Compton Ice Arena at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. today.

All clinics require advance registration through ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. No walk-ups will be permitted.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg hosted mass vaccination clinics earlier this month.

IMS will host more mass vaccination clinics in April as Hoosiers 16 years old and older will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning March 31.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 548,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 126.17 million confirmed cases with more than 2.76 million deaths and 71.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana's pandemic death toll tops 13K with 20 more deaths

State health officials said Friday another 20 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic fatalities to more than 13,000 over the past year. The Indiana Department of Health said that the additional deaths had raised Indiana’s pandemic death toll to 13,002 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths.

The state agency also reported that another 1,136 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, boosting to 682,099 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.

State heath officials announced Thursday that more than 1 million Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.