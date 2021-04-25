Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: IMS clinic continues Sunday with J&J vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, April 25, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMS clinic continues Sunday with J&J vaccine

The one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson will again be available at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday.

The U.S. lifted the pause on the use of the vaccine on Friday. The halt was instituted on April 13 over concerns about blood clots in patients who received the shot. Health officials found 15 cases of blood clots that may have been caused by the vaccine out of the nearly 8 million doses administered.

The clinics run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. April 24 through April 29 for Hoosiers 18 years of age or older to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

IMS announced that Friday, April 30 will be a family day for vaccinations, where those age 16 and older can receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 571,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 146.5 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 84.3 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Japan goes on partial lockdown Sunday

Japan’s department stores, bars and theaters shuttered Sunday as part of emergency measures to slow a surge in infections.

The 17-day restrictions are declared for Tokyo, Kyoto, Hyogo and Osaka, ahead of the “Golden Week” holidays, when Japanese usually travel extensively.

There’s doubt about the effectiveness of the effort, which focuses on eateries and theme parks staying closed or limiting hours. Trains and streets remain as packed as ever, and schools will stay open.

Japan has already declared three emergencies over the coronavirus. The vaccine rollout has been slow, with barely 1% of its population inoculated.

One setback is that Japan requires additional testing for vaccines approved overseas, and only the Pfizer vaccine is now in use.