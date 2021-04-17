Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 3 million

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 3 million

The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped a staggering 3 million people. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France. The toll is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal. It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

Walk-ups welcome at weekend IMS vaccine clinic

The Indiana State Department of Health announced that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday.

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend. Enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street.

Additional appointments are available at the Speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 566,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 140 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 79.7 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.